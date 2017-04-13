14th Annual
China Community Days
August 4-6, 2017
Program of Events
No pets or tobacco products please!
All events (except for the fireworks) will be held rain or shine. Rain date is Sunday for fireworks.
Friday, August 4, 2017
Chicken Barbecue: 4:30 to 6:00, Boynton-Webber Post #179, 79 Legion Memoria Drive – $8 per person
Parking Lot Art Contest: 5:30 p.m. China Primary School bus circle
Youth Wiffle Ball Game: 6:00 p.m. China Recreation Ball Fields
Saturday, August 5, 2017
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The daytime events will be held rain or shine 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the China Recreation Ball Fields, 763 Lakeview Drive.
Main Tent
11:30 AM – Pie Eating Contest – age14 and under
12:00 AM – Officer Shawn Porter and Myka
1:00 PM – Pie Eating Contest – 15 to 18
2:00 PM – Pie Eating Contest – Over 18
Sign up at the China Community Days booth – registration fee of $3.00 – 10 participants in each category
Food by:
- China Four Seasons Club
- Full Fork Farm – duck tacos & produce
- MAJEK Seafood – lobster roll meal
Town Forest at China Schools
10:30 – Guided tour: meet at the China School Forest table
History Quiz
Prizes awarded – go to the China Community Days booth for details
Childrens’ Area
- Obstacle course
- Joust
- Bungee Run
- Bounce House
- Wrecking Ball
- Bell Striker
- Dunk Tank (3 balls for $1)
- Snow Cones ($1 each)
- Cotton Candy ($1 each)
- Spin Art
Touch-A-Truck – a chance to explore vehicles from
• Central Maine Disposal • China Rescue • North Country Harley-Davidson • China Police • China Village Fire Department • Weeks Mills Fire Department • South China Fire Department • Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office
Community Organizations and Vendors
- South China Public Library – Craft activity
- Albert Church Brown Memorial Library – Craft sale
- South China Community Church
- Wildlife Care Center
- Center Vassalboro Ladies Aid – craft items
- Boy Scout Troop 479 & *Cub Scout Pack 479
- China Historical Society
- Town Forest at China Schools
- Dirigo Lodge #104 – bicycle raffle!
- The Town Line Community Newspaper
- Mia’s Hand-Crafted Beadwork – jewelry
- Raider’s Sugarhouse
- LuLaRoe representative Tara Gagnon
- Sonlight Creations
- Whatever It Takes Sports – baseball/softball training
- Hashtag Leatherworks – leather items
- Wendy Van Der Karr’s organic soaps
- Scentsy representative Tara Gagnon
- Alan Braley’s duck tape wallets & survival bracelets
- Inspired by Liz – handbags, totes & pet accessories
- John’s Custom Turnings – wood and acrylic pens
- Magic Art – by Angela Feihel – henna tattoos
- Ron Carlson – chainsaw wood carving
- Creative Creations – jewelry, magnets & dishcloths
- Dream St. Designs – quilts, quilted items & jewelry
- Rixx Stix – walking sticks, canes & ornaments
- Casey & Tara Littrell – yard sale and craft items
- Usborne Books & More consultant Danielle Dostie
Saturday Evening Events
China Baptist Church: Hamburger booth will be open 11:00 am until after the fireworks.
Street Dance: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. featuring The Resistance – China Baptist Church parking lot.
Fireworks Display – Head of the lake on Causeway Road – approximately 9 p.m.
*Thank you to Judi Gilman for the use of her property for the fireworks display
Also visit…
Old Town Hall Museum – 571 Lakeview Drive – open 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday
Weeks Mills School House – 12 Deer Hill Road – open 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sponsored by…
AAA Portable Toilets – 24 Quaker Hill Road, Albion 1-800-335-9345
Adams Insurance – PO Box 6134, China Village 968-2865
Adams Realty – 302 Route 3, China 445-4682
Austin Law Offices – 16 Jonesbrook Crossing, China 445-3333
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust – 368 Route 3, China 800-853-7100
Basham Tree Service – 88 Route 3, China 445-1363
Branch Pond Flowers and Gifts – 145 Branch Mills Road, China 993-2496
Central Maine Disposal – 6 Gerald Terrace, Fairfield 872-8257
Dr. Auto – 1089 China Road, Winslow 872-8600
Fernald Family Chiropractic – 354 Lakeview Drive, China 445-4263
Fieldstone Quick Stop – 190 Route 3, China 445-5582
G & E Roofing – 669 Riverside Drive, Augusta 622-9503
Innovative Workspace Solutions – PO Box 6268, China Village 968-2406
JNM Electric, LLC – 353 Wingood Road, Windsor, ME 485-0155
Kempton Tobey & Son – 20 Branch Mills Road, China 993-2371
Lakeview Lumber Company – 1341 Lakeview Drive, China 968-2498
LaVerdiere’s General Store – 1 Old Waterville Road, China 968-1115
Levesque Construction Company – 38 Harding Drive, China 649-0097
LHI Home Improvements & Realty – 375 Route 3, China 445/2720
Lisa’s China Dine-ah – 281 Lakeview Drive, China 445-5700
M.A. Haskell Fuel Company LLC – 1166 Route 3, China 993-2265
MAJEK Enterprises, LLC – 237 Lakeview Drive, China 215-9481
MR Spray Foam – 244 Alder Park Road, China 446-6267
New England Imports – 632 Lakeview Drive, China 445-4583
Shear Techniques and Tanning – 40 Chamberlain Way, China 968-3000
Stevens Dairy Farm – 257 Pleasant View Ridge Road, China 968-2362
Sukeforth Family Foundation
Tobey’s Grocery – 1408 Route 3, China 993-2596
The Landing Restaurant – 1380 Lakeview Drive, China 968-2060
Whitt’s Garment Works – 12 Old Windsor Road, China 445-3776
Raffle Tickets
Chain Saw Bear Raffle: – Donated by Ron Carlson – Tickets available at the town office and at the main tent during China Community Days. ~Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5~ Drawing to be held just before the fireworks.
China Community Days Merchandise
• Great deals on vintage China Community Days T-shirts! • New this year – China Community Days bags