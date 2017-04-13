14th Annual
China Community Days
August 4-6, 2017

Program of Events

No pets or tobacco products please!

All events (except for the fireworks) will be held rain or shine.  Rain date is Sunday for fireworks.

Friday, August 4, 2017

Chicken Barbecue4:30 to 6:00, Boynton-Webber Post #179, 79 Legion Memoria Drive – $8 per person
Parking Lot Art Contest:  5:30 p.m. China Primary School bus circle
Youth Wiffle Ball Game:  6:00 p.m. China Recreation Ball Fields

Saturday, August 5, 2017
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The daytime events will be held rain or shine 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the China Recreation Ball Fields, 763 Lakeview Drive.

Main Tent

11:30 AM – Pie Eating Contest – age14 and under

12:00 AM – Officer Shawn Porter and Myka

1:00 PM – Pie Eating Contest – 15 to 18

2:00 PM – Pie Eating Contest – Over 18

Sign up at the China Community Days booth – registration fee of $3.00 – 10 participants in each category

Food by:

  • China Four Seasons Club
  • Full Fork Farm – duck tacos & produce
  • MAJEK Seafood – lobster roll meal

Town Forest at China Schools

10:30 – Guided tour:  meet at the China School Forest table

History Quiz

Prizes awarded – go to the China Community Days booth for details

Childrens’ Area

  • Obstacle course
  • Joust
  • Bungee Run
  • Bounce House
  • Wrecking Ball
    • Bell Striker
  • Dunk Tank (3 balls for $1)
  • Snow Cones ($1 each)
  • Cotton Candy ($1 each)
  • Spin Art

Touch-A-Trucka chance to explore vehicles from

• Central Maine Disposal • China Rescue  • North Country  Harley-Davidson • China Police • China Village Fire Department • Weeks Mills Fire Department • South China Fire Department • Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office

Community Organizations and Vendors

  • South China Public Library – Craft activity
  • Albert Church Brown Memorial Library – Craft sale
  • South China Community Church
  • Wildlife Care Center
  • Center Vassalboro Ladies Aid – craft items
  • Boy Scout Troop 479 & *Cub Scout Pack 479
  • China Historical Society
  • Town Forest at China Schools
  • Dirigo Lodge #104 – bicycle raffle!
  • The Town Line Community Newspaper
  • Mia’s Hand-Crafted Beadwork – jewelry
  • Raider’s Sugarhouse
  • LuLaRoe representative Tara Gagnon
  • Sonlight Creations
  • Whatever It Takes Sports – baseball/softball training
  • Hashtag Leatherworks – leather items
  • Wendy Van Der Karr’s organic soaps
  • Scentsy representative Tara Gagnon
  • Alan Braley’s duck tape wallets & survival bracelets
  • Inspired by Liz – handbags, totes & pet accessories
  • John’s Custom Turnings – wood and acrylic pens
  • Magic Art – by Angela Feihel – henna tattoos
  • Ron Carlson – chainsaw wood carving
  • Creative Creations – jewelry, magnets & dishcloths
  • Dream St. Designs – quilts, quilted items & jewelry
  • Rixx Stix – walking sticks, canes & ornaments
  • Casey & Tara Littrell – yard sale and craft items
  • Usborne Books & More consultant Danielle Dostie

Saturday Evening Events

China Baptist Church:  Hamburger booth will be open 11:00 am until after the fireworks.

Street Dance:  6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. featuring The Resistance – China Baptist Church parking lot.

Fireworks Display Head of the lake on Causeway Road – approximately 9 p.m.
*Thank you to Judi Gilman for the use of her property for the fireworks display

Also visit…

Old Town Hall Museum – 571 Lakeview Drive – open 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday

Weeks Mills School House – 12 Deer Hill Road – open 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sponsored by…

AAA Portable Toilets – 24 Quaker Hill Road, Albion  1-800-335-9345

Adams Insurance – PO Box 6134, China Village 968-2865

Adams Realty – 302 Route 3, China  445-4682

Austin Law Offices – 16 Jonesbrook Crossing, China 445-3333

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust – 368 Route 3, China  800-853-7100

Basham Tree Service – 88 Route 3, China  445-1363

Branch Pond Flowers and Gifts – 145 Branch Mills Road, China 993-2496

Central Maine Disposal – 6 Gerald Terrace, Fairfield  872-8257

Dr. Auto – 1089 China Road, Winslow  872-8600

Fernald Family Chiropractic – 354 Lakeview Drive, China 445-4263

Fieldstone Quick Stop – 190 Route 3, China  445-5582

G & E Roofing – 669 Riverside Drive, Augusta  622-9503

Innovative Workspace Solutions – PO Box 6268, China Village  968-2406

JNM Electric, LLC – 353 Wingood Road, Windsor, ME  485-0155

Kempton Tobey & Son – 20 Branch Mills Road, China  993-2371

Lakeview Lumber Company – 1341 Lakeview Drive, China  968-2498

LaVerdiere’s General Store – 1 Old Waterville Road, China  968-1115

Levesque Construction Company – 38 Harding Drive, China   649-0097

LHI Home Improvements & Realty – 375 Route 3, China  445/2720

Lisa’s China Dine-ah – 281 Lakeview Drive, China  445-5700

M.A. Haskell Fuel Company LLC – 1166 Route 3,  China  993-2265

MAJEK Enterprises, LLC – 237 Lakeview Drive, China  215-9481

MR Spray Foam – 244 Alder Park Road, China  446-6267

New England Imports – 632 Lakeview Drive, China  445-4583

Shear Techniques and Tanning – 40 Chamberlain Way, China  968-3000

Stevens Dairy Farm – 257 Pleasant View Ridge Road, China  968-2362

Sukeforth Family Foundation

Tobey’s Grocery – 1408 Route 3, China   993-2596

The Landing Restaurant – 1380 Lakeview Drive, China  968-2060

Whitt’s Garment Works – 12 Old Windsor Road, China  445-3776

Raffle Tickets

Chain Saw Bear Raffle: – Donated by Ron CarlsonTickets available at the town office and at the main tent during China Community Days. ~Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5~ Drawing to be held just before the fireworks.

China Community Days Merchandise

• Great deals on vintage China Community Days T-shirts! • New this year – China Community Days bags