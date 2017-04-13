Main Tent

11:30 AM – Pie Eating Contest – age14 and under

12:00 AM – Officer Shawn Porter and Myka

1:00 PM – Pie Eating Contest – 15 to 18

2:00 PM – Pie Eating Contest – Over 18

Sign up at the China Community Days booth – registration fee of $3.00 – 10 participants in each category

Food by:

China Four Seasons Club

Full Fork Farm – duck tacos & produce

MAJEK Seafood – lobster roll meal

Town Forest at China Schools

10:30 – Guided tour: meet at the China School Forest table

History Quiz

Prizes awarded – go to the China Community Days booth for details

Childrens’ Area

Obstacle course

Joust

Bungee Run

Bounce House

Wrecking Ball Bell Striker

Dunk Tank (3 balls for $1)

Snow Cones ($1 each)

Cotton Candy ($1 each)

Spin Art

Touch-A-Truck – a chance to explore vehicles from

• Central Maine Disposal • China Rescue • North Country Harley-Davidson • China Police • China Village Fire Department • Weeks Mills Fire Department • South China Fire Department • Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office