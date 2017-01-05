PUBLIC MEALS

NORRIDGEWOCK: First Congregational Cooling Center, seniors and disabled, Thurs., free meal, 11am-1pm, 634-5313.

EMBDEN: Sat., Jan. 14, meatloaf supper, Embden Community Center, 5 p.m.

FOOD EVENTS

JEFFERSON: Jefferson Food Pantry to hold two food distributions a month; second & fourth Wed., 4 – 5:30 p.m., St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Rd. (Rte. 126), for Jefferson and Somerville residents. FMI: Richard St. Amand, 485-6950. Monetary donations accepted, PO Box 34, Jefferson, ME 04348.

FARMERS MARKETS

AUGUSTA: The Farmers Market at Mill Park, Credit cards an EBT accepted. FMI: Jessica Gorton, 522-5536..

YOUTH THEATER

AUGUSTA: Colonial Theatre Youth Troupe, for children ages 8-12, 15 weeks of classes begin in January, from 4 – 6 p.m. Limited to 20 students. Auditions to be held Sat., Dec. 10, Colonial Theatre Annex, 70 State St. FMI: Barbara Helen Baker, 512-8254 or barbarahelenbaker@gmail.com.

MUSIC/OPEN MIC

EMBDEN: Country Jam/open mic, (2nd and 4th Sundays) Next open mic will be Sun., Jan. 8, 1 – 4 p.m., Embden Community Center. By donation. FMI: Wayne at 474-1065.

RABIES CLINIC

SOUTH CHINA: The China Four Seasons Club will hold a rabies clinic, Sat., Jan. 7, 11 a.m. – noon, at the clubhouse at 570 Lakeview Dr. (Rte. 202). $12 per animal. Dogs must be leashed and cats in carrier. FMI: Dolly Batteese, 968-2151.

DANCES

WATERVILLE: Waterville Elks Lodge dances with live music by Sounds Unlimited featuring John Plummer, every second and fourth Saturday of the month. No charge, no smoking, cash bar available. Members and signed-in guests. Call 873-4335 or 453-2089 for more information.

UNITY: Participatory English Country Dancing, 7 – 9:30 p.m., third Wednesday of every month. Live music by the North Star sisters. All are invited, no need to bring a partner. All dances taught by Nancy Rosalie and John McIntire. Donation requested except for Unity College students. FMI: 568-7597.

SNOWMOBILE CLUBS

PALERMO: Snowmobile Club, 1st Mon., 7 p.m. Sheepscot Fish & Game Clubhouse, Rte. 3. FMI: call Doug 691-2548..

FISH & GAME

PALERMO: Sheepscot Lake Fish and Game Club meets the second Friday of each month. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by meeting. Guests welcome.

ORGANIZATIONS

MADISON: Maine Leathernecks Attachment #136 of Marine Corps League meets the third Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., at the VFW on Preble Ave. New members need to bring DD214.

SENIOR CITIZENS GROUPS

ALBION: Senior Citizens meet 11 a.m., first Wed. of the month. Besse Bldg. all seniors welcome. FMI: 437-2323.

SPIRITUAL GATHERINGS

AUGUSTA: WISDUM, for adults in life change. Mon. 7 p.m.; St. Paul Ctr.

YOUTH MINISTRIES

WATERVILLE: Awana youth ministries, ages 3 through grade 8, every Wed. evening, 6 – 7:45 p.m., Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Rd. Register through the church’s website, KVBChurch.org/AwanaClubs. FMI: 872-7021, email bkennebecvalley@roadrunner.com, or KVBChurch.org/AwanaClubs.

BIBLE STUDY

SOUTH CHINA: Harmony of the Four Gospels, Church of the Nazarene, Rte. 3, South China, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Led by local Pastor Jim Ferrone. All welcome. Call 592-9347 for details.

FOOD ADDICTS

WATERVILLE: Food Addicts in Recovery, Fri. night meetings, 6:30 p.m., Mid Maine Homeless Shelter conference room, 19 Colby St. FMI: Marie 872-2612 or Lila 465-8249.

AUGUSTA: Food Addicts in Recovery, Tues. 6:30 pm, (FMI: Joseph 623-1924 and Lila 465-8249) and Thurs., 1 p.m., (FMI: Roxie C. 453-7709 or cell 612-6120, or Joan 622-9635), Prince of Peace Church, 209 Eastern Ave.

AA / AL-ANON / NARANON

SKOWHEGAN: Al-Anon, Tues. 7-8 p.m. Federated Church, Island Ave. 800-498-1844.

AUGUSTA: Al-Anon group, Tues., 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Church basement.

WATERVILLE: Al-Anon, Wed., noon. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Eustis Parkway.

WATERVILLE: High Nooners Lunch Bunch, Alcohol Anonymous, Mon. thru Fri., noon – 1 p.m., Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, 19 Colby Street.

WATERVILLE: Al-Anon, Sun., 10 a.m., MaineGeneral Medical Center, Thayer Center Dean Building, 149 North St. For family and friends of alcoholics.

WATERVILLE: Do you know someone addicted to drugs. Family meetings, new location at Kennebec Club, off Front St., Opera House parking lot, Wednesdays, 6 p.m. All welcome. FMI: 594-2801.

NORTH ANSON: Narcotics Anonymous, first Monday of each month, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 635-2748.

ROTARY / LIONS CLUBS

ALIBON: Albion Lions Club, second Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m. Social time 6 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m.

SKOWHEGAN: Rotary, Tues., 2:15 p.m., Heritage House.

UNITY: Rotary, Tues., 4:30 p.m., Crosstrax Deli.

WINTHROP: Rotary, Tues., 7:30 a.m., Credit Union.

GARDINER: Gardiner/Augusta Lions Club supper mtgs, 1st/3rd Mon. 6:30pm, 485-7100.

MONTHLY MEETINGS

CHINA: Thurston Park Committee, second Tuesday of the month, in the small room at the town office. Next meeting, Tues., Jan. 10.

WINDSOR: Windsor Ladies Aid meets first Tuesday of the month. FMI: Ernestine Sproul, 549-5686, or Nancy Seigars, 549-7596.

EMBDEN: Community Center meetings, 6:30 p.m., Thurs., prior to the 2nd Sat., supper.

RV CLUBS

AUGUSTA: Capital Area Wheels – RV Club, meetings second Sunday of the month, October – May, 1:30 p.m., Manchester fire station. Camping outings June thru Sept. FMI: call Wagon Master Dean Getchell, 685-4463. All campers welcome.

HISTORICAL SOCIETIES

PALERMO: Palermo Historical Society, fourth Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., the Worthing House, 54 No. Palermo Rd.

LIBRARY NEWS

SOUTH CHINA: Hours: Wed., 10 a.m. – noon, and 3 – 7 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free and open to all. FMI: 445-3094.

CHINA VILLAGE: Knitting group, Tues., 4 p.m., beginning knitters and other handcrafters welcome. 37 Main St. FMI: 968-2926 Tues. & Thurs. 2 – 6 p.m., and Sat., 10 a.m. – noon.. FMI: 968-2926.

ALBION: Mon., 2 – 8 p.m.; Wed., 9 – 11 a.m.; Thurs., 2 – 8 p.m.; Sat., 9 – 11 a.m.

PALERMO: Mon., Toddler Time, 10 a.m. – noon; Tues., 3 – 6 p.m.; Wed., Lego Club, 6 – 7:30 p.m.; Thurs., 3 – 6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PALERMO: Windows 10 classes Thurdays, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Classes are free. Felting classes begin Tues., Oct. 11, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., with Kristen Bishop, instructor. Materials will be provided. Class limited to 16, call 993-6088 to register. Will meet every second Tues. thru Nov. 2789 Rte. 3. FMI: 993-6088 or palermo@palermolib.me.us.

WASHINGTON: The Gibbs Library Book Group will meet at 7 p.m., on Thurs., Jan. 12, in the Library. They will be reading Isabel Allende’s The Japanese Lover. Copies of the book are available for check out on adult Kindles. Hard copies are also available. For more information, call Gibbs Library (207)845-2663. Gibbs Library is located at 40 Old Union Road, Washington.

CLINTON: Brown Memorial Library presents Pre-School Children’s Storytime, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., 53 Railroad St. FMI: 426-8686.

SKOWHEGAN: Toddlertime: 2nd & 4th Mon., 10:30am, Children’s story & craft: Wed., 10am. new hours: M- F,10am-6pm; Sat 10am-2pm. 474-9072.

WATERVILLE: Make something fabulous, children department, Waterville Public Library, Tuesdays, 2:30 – 4 p.m., for children 5 years old and up. Please bring a grownup helper. Free, open to the public. FMI: 872-5433, or kkenny@watervillelibrary.org.

WINSLOW: Weekly programs: Storytime, every Tues., 10 a.m.; Tues. Book Discussion Group, noon – 1:30 p.m., first Tues. of month; Drop-in Tech help, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., every Wed.; Knitting Circle 1 – 3 p.m., and Lego Club 2:30 – 4 p.m., every Fri.; Friday morning book group, 11 a.m. – noon, last Fri. of month; Community Craft Circle, 10 a.m. – noon, second Sat. of month.

MUSIC/THEATER

PALERMO: Learn and enjoy Native American Drum. Community Ctr., every Tues, 7 p.m., free, fun for all 993-2294.

INDOOR ACTIVITIES

CLINTON: Adult Coloring Book Club, Brown Memorial Library, second Thursdays of each month, 6 – 7:45 p.m. You will need own coloring books or coloring pages and your enthusiasm. Some coloring supplies available, but its recommended to bring your own. FMI: Cindy @ 426-8686.

SKOWHEGAN: Morning Bingo, Thurs. 10 – 11 am. Free. Register: Parks & Rec. 474-6901.

UNITY: Tea and Game time, Fridays, 1 – 3 p.m. Bring a game! Knitting and Fiber Group, Thurs. 2 – 4 p.m.. Bring your knitting, hooking, felting, etc.; Bridge Club, Wed., 1 – 3 p.m.; Scrapbaggers, April 7, 6:30 p.m.

CRAFTERS / QUILTERS

WINDSOR: Capital Carvers, Thurs., 6 – 8 pm, Gunning’s workshop off Legion Park Rd. FMI: George, 445-2078.

WATERVILLE: Women’s Initiative Crafting Circle, for all women, bring crafts, ideas. Tues & Thurs., 11:30am – 2pm, 692-0290. 93 Main St.

PALERMO: Sheepscot Valley Quilters meet 1 – 3pm, first Tuesday of the month at Palermo Library. All welcome.

SKOWHEGAN: GFWC Skowhegan Woman’s Club winter craft series, Thurs., Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. – noon, at the Skowhegan Free Public Library, Elm St. The project will be Card Embroidery. Call 474-9072 to pre-register.

SUPPORT GROUPS

PALERMO: Celebrate Recovery, every Tuesday, at 6 p.m., Palermo Christian Church, Branch Mills Rd. Open to the public. Designed to help you overcome your hurts, habits and hang-ups. FMI: www.palermochristianchurch.org, or www.celebraterecoverymaine.com.

WATERVILLE: Widows/Widowers, 2nd/4th Thurs., 10 am. Hospice Volunt. Ctr., 304 Main St., 873-3615.

WATERVILLE: General loss: 1st & 3rd Mon, 6 p.m., Hospice Ctr., 304 Main St., 873-3615.

WATERVILLE: Breastfeeding support group, Babies welcome. Fri., 1 pm, Inland. 861-3100.

SKOWHEGAN: Breastfeeding group, 2nd & 4th Thurs. 6-7:30 p.m. Free RFGH, 858-2405.

WATERVILLE: Overeaters Anon.,Thurs. 6:30pm, First Congregational. Church, 453-8304.

SKOWHEGAN: Tobacco Cessation, 1st & 3rd Thurs. 5:30 pm, RFGH, register: 858-2318.

WATERVILLE: Family and friends of individuals living with mental illness, first Tuesday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Brown bag lunch. Second and fourth Weds., 6:30 – 8 p.m., Pleasant St. Methodist Church. 61 Pleasant St., NAMI Mid-Maine, 293-2921.

WATERVILLE: Peer Support Group fo Individuals Living with Mental Health Challenges, every Tuesday, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Pleasant Street Methodist Church choir room (upstairs), 61 Pleasant St.. NAMI Mid-Maine, 873-5358, 621-8430, ext. 306, or 293-2921.

WATERVILLE: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for Individuals Living With Mental Health Challenges, Tues., 6:30 – 8 p.m., Pleasant Street Methodist Church, choir room (upstairs), 61 Pleasant St. NAMI Mid-Maine, 873-5358, 621-8430 ext. 306, 293-2921.

SKOWHEGAN: Family and friends of individuals living with mental illness, Tues., 6 – 7:30 p.m., Maine Behavioral Health Organization, second floor, 30 Leavitt St. Linnea 530-1732, June 215-0818, NAMI Mid-Maine 293-2921.

SKOWHEGAN: NAMI Family Support Group every Tues. evening, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Maine Behavioral Health Organization, 30 Leavitt St. Free to participants. FMI: Linnea 530-1732 or June 215-0818.

EDUCATIONAL

UNITY: Alewife Restoration Initiative, Wed., Jan. 11, Sebasticook Re4gional Land Trust office, 93 Main St. Guest speaker will be Jennifer Irving.

WINSLOW: The Living Way, Healthy Reading, Thurs., Jan. 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Winslow Library, 136 Halifax St., Winslow. Free and open to the public. FMI: 873-7404.

HINCKLEY: Winter Birds, Wed., Dec. 28, 1 p.m., L.C. Bates Museum, Rte. 201.

WATERVILLE: Common Street Arts life drawing sessions, Common St., every Wed. 6:30 – 9 p.m. doors open 6 p.m. To register, Cheryl Cayer, 831-0154 or ccayer1@icloud.com.

EMBDEN: Sewing class, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – noon. FMI: 566-7302.

FITNESS / WELLNESS

VASSALBORO: Healthy Heart walking program on Mon., Wed., & Fri., 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., China Lake Conference Center’s Sukeforth New Life Center, 283 Neck Rd. Free program.

PALERMO: A Walk in the Gym., Tuesdays, 10 a.m., Palermo Christian Church, 322 Branch Mills Rd. Open to the public. FMI: 993-2636.

UNITY: Yoga all levels, slow flow, beginners encouraged. FMI: Dhyana Blanchard, 568-1381, yogainunity@uninets.net. Meditation, Ananda meditation and player group, Harrison Aldrich Wellness Center, Unity College, 90 Quaker Hill Rd., Mon., 6 – 7:30 p.m., on-going. Learn simple meditation, chanting and healing prayer techniques.

UNITY: New in Unity, movement for health, wellness and fitness, Sundays 4 – 5 p.m., Unity Community Center, 32 School St. Classes are sliding scale, drop in any time. FMI: annania.wordpress.com. or Anna Fiedler, fiedlera@yahoo.com.

UNITY: Sunday Night Yoga, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m., Unity Community Center, 32 School St. Classes are sliding scale, drop-ins welcome. FMI: Michelle Moschkau, yoga.with. michelle.ahimsa@gmail.com, 360-556-4894.

ANSON: Zumba, Garret Schenck School, with Tiara Nile. Beginners Mon. & Wed. 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.; advance Zumba Mon. & Wed., 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., students ages 10 and up are alo welc0me; Zumba with Allison Marcoux, Sat., 8 – 9 a.m., Sun., 6 – 7 p.m. and Tues., 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. FMI: T. Nile 431-7104, tiara.nile@yahoo.com or A. Marcoux 992-6843, allison.marcoux@myfairpoint.net. Facebook – Somerset Zumba.

EMBDEN: Wednesdays, TOPS, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Weight Watchers, 5 – 6 p.m. FMI: 566-7302

JOB SEEKING

WATERVILLE: Job Search Lab, every Tues., 10 a.m. – noon, Waterville Public Library. No appointment necessary. Staffed by Augusta CareerCenter, Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education, and New Ventures Maine. FMI: (207) 872-5433, or librarian@watervillelibrary.org.

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS

WATERVILLE: Muskie Center, Gold St., Speak French social hour, for people who speak French or wish more opportunity to practice, Weds., 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. $3 includes coffee and muffins. Call 873-4745 to join the fun; Cribbage, Weds., 12:30 – 3 p.m.; Bridge, Thurs., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; “63” Card Game, Fri., 1 – 3:30 p.m.; Quilters & Crafters, Tues., 9 – 11 a.m.; Yoga classes, Tues. & Thurs., 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.