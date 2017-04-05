TECH TALK: 7 killer Ways to Get the Most Out of Our website

ERIC’S TECH TALK

by Eric W. Austin

Computer Technical Advisor

** If you’re reading this on the website, congratulations, you’re already here! Still it might be worth a look to get the most out of townline.org. **

*** THIS ARTICLE IS UP TO DATE AS OF APRIL 6, 2017. It may not reflect site changes after that date! ***

The Town Line launched its website back in 2016 and it’s been a huge success. Our hit counter, which was hovering around 30,000 hits per month last year, has leaped to over 60,000 hits for February and March!

But for those of you who still haven’t made the digital leap, I’d like to point out a few reasons you should log on and give it a gander.

1. Get it first! The website is usually updated before the print edition is available. Generally, townline.org publishes the new edition by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, whereas you’ll have to wait until Thursday morning for the paper version!

2. Join the Conversation! Got a grievous grumble caught in your gullet? Unlike the paper, the website allows you to post your comments on every story! Just remember that we at The Town Line follow the BNBR (Be Nice, Be Respectful) policy, and any comments that breach this will not be approved!

3. Clickable links! Every link you see in the paper — including on the Our Town’s Report and Calendar pages! — is clickable on the website. No more squinting at the paper while typing a link into your browser. Just locate the article on townline.org and click the link to have it open in a new page!

4. Browse past issues! Did you miss last week’s issue? No problem! While our Homepage will always display the current edition of The Town Line, we’ve made it easy to find a past issue. Just hover your mouse over the first menu item at the top of the page that begins “Week of…”. A menu will pop open with a list of previous issues. It’s like traveling back in time, only without the math. Eat your heart out Einstein!

5. Save yourself a stamp! Have some local news to share, or want to send a Letter to the Editor? Do it straight from our website! Hover your mouse over the “About Us” menu item at the top of the page for an option to “Contact Us.” Just fill out the contact form (even attach a photo if you want) and click submit! There, you saved 49 cents! You’re welcome!

6. Share the Love! On townline.org, we’ve made it easy to share articles with your friends. At the bottom of every article, you’ll find share buttons for Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and other popular social media sites. Simply click the appropriate button, type some witty commentary and share it with the world!

7. Support your local businesses! All of the ads you see on townline.org are local businesses. The Town Line has always been a locally-supported newspaper. Clicking on one of our ads will take you to that business’ website. If you use an ad-blocker extension in your browser, consider turning it off when visiting townline.org. Our ads are not obtrusive and without their support we would not be able to provide you with free community news and information!

And in the coming weeks we’ll be adding a new “Local Business Directory” to make it easier for you to find services and support your local merchants!

If you’re a business and would like to advertise on townline.org or want to be included in our new Local Business Directory, send us an email through the contact form on the website or call our resident ad-lady, Kathy Duhnoski, at 691-2332 or kduhnoski@myfairpoint.net.

Next time we’ll return to our topic of online privacy with a look at two essential technologies that you really can’t afford to live without!

Eric W. Austin is a marketing and technology consultant specializing in small business. He can be reached by email at ericwaustin@gmail.com.