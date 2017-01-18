http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-01-18 22:10:232017-01-18 22:10:23A moment with coach (dad)
A moment with coach (dad)
Waterville Pee Wee basketball team coach Matthew Vaughan, left, with his son Tatum during a team photo shoot at the Alfond Youth Center, in Waterville. Photo by Mark Huard, owner Central Maine Photography
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!