ACT I and II – AKC Agility: New agility opportunity for beginners

TRAINING YOUR PERFORMANCE DOG

by Carolyn Fuhrer

Owner North Star Dog

There are two levels of ACT events: ACT 1 and ACT 2. ACT 1 is designed for the beginning level dog to show beginning sequencing and performance skills. ACT 2 requires an increased skill level by the addition of weaves and seesaw.

Who can enter?

Any dog 15 months or older that is in sound physical condition.

The dog cannot have earned an AKC agility title.

Non-registered and AKC registered dogs may enter.

Dogs without an AKC registration number will be issued a temporary one after the event by the AKC office.

If an unregistered dog earns a title, they will not receive a certificate until they are registered.

In order to earn an ACT 1 title, the team must run a course at any height they choose from 4 – 24 inches. The course will consist of 10 -12 obstacles, including a five-foot A frame, table, jumps (no spreads) and open tunnels. The course must be completed in 60 seconds (max time) with a score of 85 out of 100.

There can be no dropped bars, no missed contacts, no more than three attempts to complete any obstacle, and no more than three wrong courses.

A team must earn two qualifying legs to earn a title.

￼To earn an ACT 2 title, the team must run a course, at any height, which will include 11 – 13 obstacles. Obstacles will include A frame (five-feet), teeter, table, jumps (one spread jump), open tunnels and six weave poles. The dog walk is allowed in course design but is not required to be used in an ACT two test.

For an ACT 2 title, the team is allowed 70 seconds maximum time to complete the course with the same performance requirement for the ACT 1 test. A team needs to qualify in two ACT 2 courses to earn a ACT two title.

An ACT 1 title is not necessary to enter an ACT 2 test.

These ACT events are to encourage the sport of agility and help the dog and handler team prepare for regular agility events. ACT competitors can learn how to time, score, ring crew, course build, and learn how to help a trial run smoothly. ACT competitors will also learn about ring procedures and protocols, helping them to enjoy their first agility trial experiences.

The exciting news for all of us here in Maine is that Mid Coast Kennel Club will be hosting an ACT 1 and 2 test in March 2017 at Mainely Agility in Raymond, Maine. Mid Coast Kennel Club will also host two fun, informative workshops at the same location on February 4 and February 25 to help teams prepare for these events.

For more information on how you can register, contact Kathy Duhnoski of the Mid Coast Kennel Club at kduhnoski@myfairpoint.net or call Kathy at 207-691-2332.

Don’t miss out! Put this on your 2017 schedule – Happy New Year!

Carolyn Fuhrer has earned over 90 AKC titles with her Golden Retrievers, including 2 Champion Tracker titles. Carolyn is the owner of North Star Dog Training School in Somerville, Maine. She has been teaching people to understand their dogs for over 25 years. You can contact her with questions, suggestions and ideas for her column by e-mailing carolyn@dogsatnorthstar.com.