Annual Christmas tree sales from St. Denis Knights of Columbus

St. Denis Knights of Columbus Council #1423 of North Whitefield will be selling Christmas Trees starting Friday, November 24, through Friday December 22, at these locations:

  1. End Zone Pizza & Deli – 315 Eastern Ave., in Augusta, Friday Nov. 24 thru Sunday Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thereafter Thursdays thru Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last day is Friday Dec. 22.
  2. Sheepscot General Store – Sunday Nov. 26 thru Friday Dec. 22.
  3. St. Denis Church – Sundays after the 11 a.m. Mass, behind the church.

The trees are from Pleasant View Tree Farm in Searsmont, freshly cut, custom groomed and wrapped for easy loading,  Trees are $25 each. Proceeds to benefit local charities.  For more information or to order your tree in advance please call Bob Lamothe 207-845-2320 or Pete Taylor 207-542-0820.

