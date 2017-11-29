http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-11-29 18:24:202017-11-29 21:59:00Annual Christmas tree sales from St. Denis Knights of Columbus
Annual Christmas tree sales from St. Denis Knights of Columbus
St. Denis Knights of Columbus Council #1423 of North Whitefield will be selling Christmas Trees starting Friday, November 24, through Friday December 22, at these locations:
- End Zone Pizza & Deli – 315 Eastern Ave., in Augusta, Friday Nov. 24 thru Sunday Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thereafter Thursdays thru Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last day is Friday Dec. 22.
- Sheepscot General Store – Sunday Nov. 26 thru Friday Dec. 22.
- St. Denis Church – Sundays after the 11 a.m. Mass, behind the church.
The trees are from Pleasant View Tree Farm in Searsmont, freshly cut, custom groomed and wrapped for easy loading, Trees are $25 each. Proceeds to benefit local charities. For more information or to order your tree in advance please call Bob Lamothe 207-845-2320 or Pete Taylor 207-542-0820.
