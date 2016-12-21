Area News: Central Maine Squares donate to children’s home

Again this year the Central Maine Square (CMS) Dance Club was able to collect almost $1,000 in toys and clothing for the Home For Little Wanderers of Waterville. Each year the home puts on a drive for children across the area for the holidays. And as in the past the Central Maine Squares was eager and very willing to come to their aid.

Beginning with two club workshops in November and a dance on December 4, they were able to make this donation. The club thanks all who were able to donate, both club members and visiting dancers, and some of the spectators who came to the dance just for this purpose.

The Central Maine Square Dance Club invite any interested people to their new beginner lessons starting on Tuesday, January 3, and Tuesday, January 10, 2017. These will be free nights for anyone new to square dancing. All are welcome, no age requirements, and space is limited. Lessons start at 6:30 p.m., at the Waterville Junior High School on Route 104 (West River Road), in Waterville. To pre-register or for more info call Bob at 447-0094 or Cindy at 631-8816.