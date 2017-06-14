Area speakers compete at county level

On April 25, area students competed in a county speech contest sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization. Prior to this contest, the students had already won first, second or third place in their respective local-level contests. They shared their presentations on this year’s topic, “What does it mean to be a hero?”

The first-place winner Kyle Douin, an eighth grade student from St. Michael School, won a $50 cash award and a trophy. St. Michael School, in Augusta, will also receive an engraved trophy. Second place winner Carolyn Kinney, a sixth grade student from Mount Merici Academy, in Waterville; and third-place winner Kameron Douin, a sixth grade student from St. Michael School, also received trophies. Runner-up was Anna Whitstone from Winthrop Middle School.

Modern Woodmen’s School Speech Contest is one of many free Youth Educational Programs Modern Woodmen offers to schools nationwide. More than 100,000 students compete in the contest each year. Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal benefit society offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.