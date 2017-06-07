http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-06-07 19:02:452017-06-07 19:04:12Area students named to Mount Ida College dean’s list
Area students named to Mount Ida College dean’s list
Mount Ida College has announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2017 semester, in Newton, Massachusetts.
Eden Beane, a fashion merchandising and marketing major from Vassalboro, and Sarah Zahoransky, a veterinary technology major, from Clinton.
