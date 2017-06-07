Area students named to Mount Ida College dean’s list

Mount Ida College has announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2017 semester, in Newton, Massachusetts.

Eden Beane, a fashion merchandising and marketing major from Vassalboro, and Sarah Zahoransky, a veterinary technology major, from Clinton.

 

