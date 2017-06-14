Bikes for Books in Windsor

On June 6, Windsor Elementary celebrated reading at its sixth annual Bikes for Books awards program. Bikes and helmets were awarded to 18 students at this assembly. Bikes for Books is a reading incentive program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Every time a student read a book and passed an Accelerated Reader test, his or her name was entered into a drawing to win a new bicycle and helmet. The more books a student read, the more chances he or she had to win. One boy and one girl was randomly chosen from each grade level. Bikes for Books T-shirts were also presented to the top three readers in each grade.

The following students received T-shirts: Addison Brann, Brenden Brashier, Emery St. Onge, Andrew Trocki, Griffin Hayden, Mason Marable, Declan Wotton, Jackson French, Aston Bailey, Anderson St. Onge, Chase Pierce, Gwen Parker, Thomas Mullens, Andrew Box, Thomas Mullens, Kaleigh Voyles, Parker St. Onge, Jacoby Furrow, Reese Sullivan, Damon Wilson, Carson Appel, Alexis Alcott, Faith Mitchell, Parker Reynolds, Connor Menard, Samantha Box, Avery Henningsen and Emma Hutchinson..

The following students won bikes: Elijah Norton, Aria Rafuse, Quentin Tuggle, Laila Goodwin, Matthew Carver, Layla Peaslee, Blake Smith, Sophia Nino Aguire, Kaiden Kronillis, Avery Redlevske, Aiden Hastings, Abigail Miller, Damon Wilson, Ellese Turner, Xavier Schopmann, Faith Mitchell, David Bourgoin and Kristin Ray.

Bikes for Books is sponsored by Dirigo Lodge A.F. & A.M. #104 with support from Lily of the Valley # 157 O.E.S. and a matching grant from the Grand Lodge of Maine. This program was made possible with contributions from the following local businesses: Netco Inc., Mark’s Saw Shop, J.C. Stone Inc., Rapid Redemption, Hussey’s General Store, Ron’s Auto Electric, Rideout’s Market & Grill, Windsor Veterinary Clinic, Norm’s Small Engine, Aunt Gin’s Restaurant, Augusta Upholstery, and Black Dog Graphics.