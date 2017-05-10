Blaisdell inducted Into Beta Gamma Sigma

Benjamin Blaisdell of Benton, was welcomed into Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society on April 13 at the Western New England University chapter’s 13th annual induction ceremony, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Beta Gamma Sigma is a national honor society for business majors at schools accredited by AACSB International, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Students are selected from the top 7 percent of juniors, top 10 percent of seniors and to 20 percent of graduate students. Candidates must have completed two semesters of study at Western New England University. Blaisdell in majoring in marketing.