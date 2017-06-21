Buzzell named to the Champlain College dean’s list

Jacob Buzzell, of Oakland, has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester, in Burlington, Vermont.

Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Buzzell is majoring in Computer Science and Innovation.

