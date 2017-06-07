Cal Ripken league champions

The Waterville Alfonds Cal Ripken baseball champions finished with an undefeated 11-0-1 record after defeating Winslow Ward Electric in a game played at Maine’s Fenway Park on June 5. Front row, from left to right, Joel Retamozza, Eli Kerr, Gabriel Pouland, Cooper Tardif and Sean Walsh. Back, Coach Wayne Gendreau, Garrett Gendreau, Corbin Anderson, Logan Dodge, Coach Brian Bellows, Justan Hunter, Camden Brown and coach Ken Walsh.

Photo by Tawni Lively, Central Maine Photography staff