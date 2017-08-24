http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-08-24 02:06:142017-08-24 19:33:25China Days Local History Quiz 2017
China Days Local History Quiz 2017
China Days 2017
LOCAL HISTORY QUIZ (answers at the bottom)
- What word did Rufus say that made his father angry?
- What is the official name of the memorial park in South China village?
- Who bought the China poor farm?
- What did the first causeway bridge cost?
- Other than Erskine, what other high schools were built in China?
- Eli Jones was elected to State House. What did he refused to do?
- Who was the first Master of Masonic lodge in Weeks Mills?
- How deep is the water under the Clarks brook peat bog?
- In what year did the town property tax almost triple?
- What was the cost of school lunch in 1950?
- How much did an issue of “The China Egg” cost?
- Who wrote a poem for Eli and Sybil?
- Who was William Crane?
- What was the nickname given to the WW&F?
- What did the first Erskine Academy building cost?
- What year did the last GAR veteran die in South China?
- Where is the word “Loupcorvirs” found?
- Who was Eli Jones foster father?
- What killed James Parnell Jones?
- How long of a walk did Rufus take to attend high school?
- How long did it take the stage coach to go from Augusta to Bangor?
- When did Miss Doris Young start teaching?
- What was her weekly salary?
- In 1945 how may children went to the one room school house in Weeks Mills?
- Where was General Marshalls House?
- How old is the Weeks Mills water district?
- What did the Quakers pay to the Baptist for the South China church?
- Where was district 21 school house located?
- How old was James Parnell Jones when he joined the Union army?
- What year did China selectmen change from 3 to 5 members?
- How many chickens were commercial raised in 1960?
- How did Yorktown road get its name?
- What year was our population larger than Waterville?
- What year was Harlem incorporated and where did the name come from?
- Where was the boundary set between Harlem and China?
- Where did Mr. Shuman get his cider barrels?
- What year did Weeks Mills have it worse record flood?
- What year did the gore move to China?
- What mountain range was called The Kennebago mountain range?
- Which island had a dining hall and bowling alley?
- In 1960’s which two business men built stores on the Rt 3 bypass?
- Where was the town dump prior to its current location?
- What did Eli do when he was selected to become the state’s Major General?
- What was the only year that the town meeting was held at Erskine?
- What was the current building used for prior to becoming China Village fire department?
- Where can you find a picture of a 3 dollar note?
- What 2 building survived the great fire in South China in 1872?
- Who did the Weeks Mills fire department buy their first truck from?
- Who was the towns first manager?
- Where was the Pond road?
Answers
(referenced page numbers are from the History of China, available on the China Town Office website)
- pg 26 stb Devil
- pg 188 bic Stuart Park
- pg 85 bic Carroll Jones
- pg 30 bic $375
- pg 141 bic Branch Mills Dirigo China Academy
- pg 151 eli Would not take the oath of office
- pg 182 bic James Parnell Jones
- pg 9 stb 40 feet
- pg 57 bic 1877
- pg 139 bic 15 cents
- pg 140 bic 10 cents
- pg 190 eli John G Whitter
- pg 137 stb Oldest man in China (shingled his barn at 92)
- pg 39 bic little wiggler
- pg 146 bic 50 dollars
- pg 188 bic 1941
- pg 20 stb
- pg 20 eli Moses Brown
- pg 171 eli bullet from a sniper ricocheted of a tree
- pg 85 stb 3 miles each way
- pg 37 bic 12 hours
- pg 123 bic 1920
- pg 123 bic 11 dollars
- pg 127 bic 39
- pg 202 bic corner of village street and causeway
- pg 224 bic 101 years
- pg 150 bic 1 dollar
- pg 113 bic corner of Hanson and Cross road
- pg 257 bic 23
- pg 53 bic 1966
- pg 244 bic 214,567
- pg 244 bic From the non-farming families of York
- pg 174 bic 1920’s
- pg 14 bic 1796
- pg 26 bic split the lake in half east to west
- pg 215 bic Togus VA hospital
- pg 219 bic 1901
- pg map 4 bic 1830
- pg 4 stb White mountains
- pg 31 bic Bradley’s
- pg 208 & 211 Reed’s Store and Dowe’s diner
- pg 97 bic rt 3 next to fairpoint building
- pg 163 eli He refused because of Quaker religion
- pg 83 bic 1963
- bic pg 205 bic Adams gas station
- plate 15
- pg 206 bic The brick house and the Rufus Jones house
- pg 225 bic China Fire department
- pg 54 bic Earl A. White
- pg 32 bic Lakeview drive
