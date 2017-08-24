China Days Local History Quiz 2017

China Days 2017

LOCAL HISTORY QUIZ (answers at the bottom)

  1. What word did Rufus say that made his father angry?
  2. What is the official name of the memorial park in South China village?
  3. Who bought the China poor farm?
  4. What did the first causeway bridge cost?
  5. Other than Erskine, what other high schools were built in China?
  6. Eli Jones was elected to State House. What did he refused to do?
  7. Who was the first Master of Masonic lodge in Weeks Mills?
  8. How deep is the water under the Clarks brook peat bog?
  9. In what year did the town property tax almost triple?
  10. What was the cost of school lunch in 1950?
  11. How much did an issue of “The China Egg” cost?
  12. Who wrote a poem for Eli and Sybil?
  13. Who was William Crane?
  14. What was the nickname given to the WW&F?
  15. What did the first Erskine Academy building cost?
  16. What year did the last GAR veteran die in South China?
  17. Where is the word “Loupcorvirs” found?
  18. Who was Eli Jones foster father?
  19. What killed James Parnell Jones?
  20. How long of a walk did Rufus take to attend high school?
  21. How long did it take the stage coach to go from Augusta to Bangor?
  22. When did Miss Doris Young start teaching?
  23. What was her weekly salary?
  24. In 1945 how may children went to the one room school house in Weeks Mills?
  25. Where was General Marshalls House?
  26. How old is the Weeks Mills water district?
  27. What did the Quakers pay to the Baptist for the South China church?
  28. Where was district 21 school house located?
  29. How old was James Parnell Jones when he joined the Union army?
  30. What year did China selectmen change from 3 to 5 members?
  31. How many chickens were commercial raised in 1960?
  32. How did Yorktown road get its name?
  33. What year was our population larger than Waterville?
  34. What year was Harlem incorporated and where did the name come from?
  35. Where was the boundary set between Harlem and China?
  36. Where did Mr. Shuman get his cider barrels?
  37. What year did Weeks Mills have it worse record flood?
  38. What year did the gore move to China?
  39. What mountain range was called The Kennebago mountain range?
  40. Which island had a dining hall and bowling alley?
  41. In 1960’s which two business men built stores on the Rt 3 bypass?
  42. Where was the town dump prior to its current location?
  43. What did Eli do when he was selected to become the state’s Major General?
  44. What was the only year that the town meeting was held at Erskine?
  45. What was the current building used for prior to becoming China Village fire department?
  46. Where can you find a picture of a 3 dollar note?
  47. What 2 building survived the great fire in South China in 1872?
  48. Who did the Weeks Mills fire department buy their first truck from?
  49. Who was the towns first manager?
  50. Where was the Pond road?

 

Answers

(referenced page numbers are from the History of China, available on the China Town Office website)

  1. pg 26 stb Devil
  2. pg 188 bic Stuart Park
  3. pg 85 bic Carroll Jones
  4. pg 30 bic $375
  5. pg 141 bic Branch Mills Dirigo China Academy
  6. pg 151 eli Would not take the oath of office
  7. pg 182 bic James Parnell Jones
  8. pg 9 stb 40 feet
  9. pg 57 bic 1877
  10. pg 139 bic 15 cents
  11. pg 140 bic 10 cents
  12. pg 190 eli John G Whitter
  13. pg 137 stb Oldest man in China (shingled his barn at 92)
  14. pg 39 bic little wiggler
  15. pg 146 bic 50 dollars
  16. pg 188 bic 1941
  17. pg 20 stb
  18. pg 20 eli Moses Brown
  19. pg 171 eli bullet from a sniper ricocheted of a tree
  20. pg 85 stb 3 miles each way
  21. pg 37 bic 12 hours
  22. pg 123 bic 1920
  23. pg 123 bic 11 dollars
  24. pg 127 bic 39
  25. pg 202 bic corner of village street and causeway
  26. pg 224 bic 101 years
  27. pg 150 bic 1 dollar
  28. pg 113 bic corner of Hanson and Cross road
  29. pg 257 bic 23
  30. pg 53 bic 1966
  31. pg 244 bic 214,567
  32. pg 244 bic From the non-farming families of York
  33. pg 174 bic 1920’s
  34. pg 14 bic 1796
  35. pg 26 bic split the lake in half east to west
  36. pg 215 bic Togus VA hospital
  37. pg 219 bic 1901
  38. pg map 4 bic 1830
  39. pg 4 stb White mountains
  40. pg 31 bic Bradley’s
  41. pg 208 & 211 Reed’s Store and Dowe’s diner
  42. pg 97 bic rt 3 next to fairpoint building
  43. pg 163 eli He refused because of Quaker religion
  44. pg 83 bic 1963
  45. bic pg 205 bic Adams gas station
  46. plate 15
  47. pg 206 bic The brick house and the Rufus Jones house
  48. pg 225 bic China Fire department
  49. pg 54 bic Earl A. White
  50. pg 32 bic Lakeview drive

 

