China Days Local History Quiz 2017

LOCAL HISTORY QUIZ (answers at the bottom)

What word did Rufus say that made his father angry?

What is the official name of the memorial park in South China village?

Who bought the China poor farm?

What did the first causeway bridge cost?

Other than Erskine, what other high schools were built in China?

Eli Jones was elected to State House. What did he refused to do?

Who was the first Master of Masonic lodge in Weeks Mills?

How deep is the water under the Clarks brook peat bog?

In what year did the town property tax almost triple?

What was the cost of school lunch in 1950?

How much did an issue of “The China Egg” cost?

Who wrote a poem for Eli and Sybil?

Who was William Crane?

What was the nickname given to the WW&F?

What did the first Erskine Academy building cost?

What year did the last GAR veteran die in South China?

Where is the word “Loupcorvirs” found?

Who was Eli Jones foster father?

What killed James Parnell Jones?

How long of a walk did Rufus take to attend high school?

How long did it take the stage coach to go from Augusta to Bangor?

When did Miss Doris Young start teaching?

What was her weekly salary?

In 1945 how may children went to the one room school house in Weeks Mills?

Where was General Marshalls House?

How old is the Weeks Mills water district?

What did the Quakers pay to the Baptist for the South China church?

Where was district 21 school house located?

How old was James Parnell Jones when he joined the Union army?

What year did China selectmen change from 3 to 5 members?

How many chickens were commercial raised in 1960?

How did Yorktown road get its name?

What year was our population larger than Waterville?

What year was Harlem incorporated and where did the name come from?

Where was the boundary set between Harlem and China?

Where did Mr. Shuman get his cider barrels?

What year did Weeks Mills have it worse record flood?

What year did the gore move to China?

What mountain range was called The Kennebago mountain range?

Which island had a dining hall and bowling alley?

In 1960’s which two business men built stores on the Rt 3 bypass?

Where was the town dump prior to its current location?

What did Eli do when he was selected to become the state’s Major General?

What was the only year that the town meeting was held at Erskine?

What was the current building used for prior to becoming China Village fire department?

Where can you find a picture of a 3 dollar note?

What 2 building survived the great fire in South China in 1872?

Who did the Weeks Mills fire department buy their first truck from?

Who was the towns first manager?