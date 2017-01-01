China has two soccer champs

The China Middle School girls and the China Middle school boys won their respective 2017 Sheepscot Valley Athletic conference championship games played on October 23. Above, the China Clippers girls soccer team, coached by Carl Peterson, defeated Palermo in a very close game, 3-2. The China Clipper boys soccer team, below, coached by Colby Foster, won with a 3-0 shutout against St. Michaels School, of Augusta. Schools that participate in the SVAC are China, Windsor, St. Michael’s, Vassalboro, Palermo, Chelsea, Temple Academy, of Waterville, and Whitefield. Contributed photos