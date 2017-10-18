China Middle School JMG aids in hurricane relief for China, Texas

by Cailee Elsasser, 8th grade, China Middle School,

JMG Council Officer

How are we helping people recover from Hurricane Harvey? When we realized there was a China, Texas, which unfortunately was in the path of the storm, we felt it was a natural connection to help. The China Middle School JMG organized a spare change drive to help support the students and teachers in China, Texas, as their middle school was destroyed by the flooding. The China Middle and Primary schools stepped up big time, collecting over $500 in change and monetary donations.

A combination of concession proceeds and staff jeans day money was also contributed. And then on the final day of change collection Calvin Mason, an eighth grader in JMG, was sorting and counting box tops. He proposed adding the $150 in box tops that his group had just processed to the change drive. Principal Ms. Bowden graciously accepted the proposal, which brought the grand total to $900. We always want to get involved with community projects whenever we can, whether that’s China, Texas, or China, Maine. We look forward to hearing more inspiring stories in our district and communities!