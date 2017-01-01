China Middle School second quarter honors

GRADE 8

Dean’s list: Madyx Kennedy. High honors: Jonathan Martinez, Courtney Paine and Acadia Senkbeil. Honors: Melana Huard, Annaliese Patterson, Eban Pierce and Chris Williams.

GRADE 7

Dean’s list: Samantha Golden and Mackenzie Roderick. High honors: Emily Clark, Emma Jefferson, Lili Lefebvre and Sarah Praul. Honors: Liberty Crockett, Jasmine Crommett, Colby Cunningham, Josette Gilman, Larissa Haskell, Madison Lully, Kaden McIntyre, Lorenzo Michaud and Hannah Torrey.

GRADE 6

Dean’s list: Breckon Davidson, Alivia Gower, Elizabeth Hardy, Beck Jorgensen, Lily Matthews, Hannah Patterson, Kayla Peaslee, Gabriel Pelletier, Samantha Reynolds and Noah Rushing. High honors: Eve Boatright, Nicole DeMerchant, Lilly Fredette, Reiana Gonzalez, Kaiden Kelley, Alexia Leigh, Kolby Maxim, Ethan Ouellette, Alexis Rancourt, Jaxson Roderick and Lauren Tyler. Honors: Abigail Beyor, Madeline Pacholski and Kaden Soto.

GRADE 5

Dean’s list: Isabella Boudreau and Brielle Crommett. High honors: Grayson Podey. Honors: Lacey Arp, Duncan Bailey, Braylin Bilodeau, Simon Clark, Gavin Cunningham, Keira Dechamps, Kaylee Fyfe, Stephanie Kumnick, Sydney Laird, Alexia McDonald, Danny McKinnis, Remy Pettingill, Ryan Tyler and Ava Wedge.