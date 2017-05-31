China residents doing good job with recyclables, reuseables

COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

by Irene Belanger

Boy things are getting busy: A gentle reminder: We’re all doing spring cleaning and yard cleanup, etc. There are times of day that are especially busy, such as Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please plan your day so that we don’t get a bottle neck to the hopper. We all have very busy lives and want things done ASAP, but some folks take more time to drop bags in. We will soon have the new Free for Taking building with it’s own parking area for you to go get the “good” stuff and we encourage you to take a look and to take what you want as you drop off your reusables. Also there are boxes near the recycling area (express lane) where you can drop in two or three trash bags and not even need to go to the hopper.

Thank you all for the great work to bring in the recyclables; it saves your tax dollars. Also be generous in bringing reusables for others to use. Please no moldy, dirty clothes. We are hoping for a use for textiles so watch The Town Line for the big announcement.

There is going to be a public tour of China’s Thurston Park on Saturday, June 17, all are welcome. Lots of history from days of yore and good walking trails. We will have maps of the park available. There is still a lot of new work and maintainance ongoing so if anyone has some energy and time to volunteer please call 445-2349 or 445-2014 and leave your name and phone number and the organizer will be intouch. Thank you.

Remember to keep your truck loads of trash from blowing off as you drive from home to the transfer station.There is a state law that says you must have a secure load.

Thank you to Boy Scout Troop #479 for taking care of road side clean up after Earth Days. Please be thinking of volunteering on your road for April 2018.