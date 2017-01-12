CMYHA teams sweep N.H. tourney

Central Maine Youth Hockey Hornets Squirt Tier III team won the championship at the Winter Classic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, over the New Year’s weekend. The team went 4-0 in its games, scoring 26 goals and allowing only one, including a 9-1 win in the championship game. The CMYHA Peewees and Bantams Tier III teams also won their division, giving the CMYHA teams a sweep of the tournament. Front row, from left to right, Anthony Eafrati, Denny Martin, Garrett Card, Hunter Hallee, Ben Foster, Will Bourgeois and Judson Thomas. Second row, Bjorn Brickett, Tyler Hansen, Cam Dostie, Tatum Doucette, Andrew Beckwith, Dustin Bearce and Hunter Hart-Gurtein. Back row, coaches Dan Bourgeois, Ryan Hallee and head coach Dennis Martin. Photo by Jesse Beckwith

Central Maine Youth Hockey Hornets Pee Wee Tier III won the Winter Classic Tournament in Hooksett, New Hampshire, over New Year’s weekend. Front, goalie Emma Michaud. Front row, from left to right, Grant Suttie, Bryce Crowell, Alex Spaulding, Brady Doucette, Owen Tilley, Zane Boulet and Will Durkee. Second row, Tyler Dow, Alex Grover, Josh Hutchins, Tyson Smith, James Jones, Jake Hutchins and Jacob Thomas. Back, head coach Osmer Tilley, assistant coaches Andy Grover, Mike Boulet and David Jones. Contributed photo