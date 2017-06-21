http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-06-21 18:01:412017-06-21 18:01:41Colby-Sawyer College names Haley Carver to dean's list
Colby-Sawyer College names Haley Carver to dean’s list
Colby-Sawyer College, in New London, New Hampshire, has named Haley Carver, of Sidney, to the dean’s list for academic achievement. Carver, whose major is sociology, is a member of the class of 2020.
To qualify for the dean’s list students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!