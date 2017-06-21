Colby-Sawyer College names Haley Carver to dean’s list

Colby-Sawyer College, in New London, New Hampshire, has named Haley Carver, of Sidney, to the dean’s list for academic achievement. Carver, whose major is sociology, is a member of the class of 2020.

To qualify for the dean’s list students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.