Colby-Sawyer College names Haley Carver to dean’s list

Colby-Sawyer College, New London, New Hampshire, has named Haley Carver, of Sidney, to the fall 2016 dean’s list for academic achievement. Carver is majoring in nursing and is a member of the class of 2020.
