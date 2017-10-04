Colby-Sawyer welcomes students

/0 Comments/in , /by

Colby-Sawyer College, in New London, New Hampshire, welcomed two local students as the newest Chargers to campus, including first-year students and transfer students.

Included were Chelsea Perry, of Oakland, and Alex Hayes, of Waterville.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *