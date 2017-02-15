http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-02-15 20:57:422017-02-15 20:57:42CORRECTION, Week of February 16, 2017
CORRECTION, Week of February 16, 2017
The seventh paragraph in the article titled Selectmen review and approve most of warrant, on page 3 of the February 9, 2017, issue of The Town Line should have read:
After a long discussion, a majority of the board voted to include the article and recommend its passage with Ronald Breton opposing, and Joann Austin abstaining.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!