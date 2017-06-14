Day of Caring held in Whitefield

The Whitefield Lions Club “Day of Caring” kicked off on Saturday, June 3, with a Rabies Clinic at the Whitefield Lions den. Medomak Veterinary Services and Dr. Laurie Howarth immunized 42 dogs and cats against rabies.

“Hooked on Fishin” was also held on June 3, at Damariscotta Lake State Park. The event was sponsored by Midcoast Conservancy. Children aged 5-15 enjoyed a free day of fishing on the lake.

Lunch was served by the Whitefield Lions Club. The boats and all fishing equipment was provided by experienced anglers.

For more information about the Whitefield Lions Club and upcoming events visit www.WhitefieldLionsClub.com.