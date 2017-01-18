http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-01-18 21:40:522017-01-18 21:40:52Emmanuel College announces fall 2016 dean's list
Emmanuel College announces fall 2016 dean’s list
In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College, in Boston, Massachusetts, has named more than 700 students to the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester. Local students on the dean’s list include:
Alexandra Gorrill, of Whitefield; Paulina Hersey and Katherine Thompson, both of Waterville.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!