Emmanuel College announces fall 2016 dean’s list

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College, in Boston, Massachusetts, has named more than 700 students to the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester. Local students on the dean’s list include:

Alexandra Gorrill, of Whitefield; Paulina Hersey and Katherine Thompson, both of Waterville.

 

