Erskine Academy announces school calendar changes

Parents and students should be advised of several changes to Erskine Academy’s school calendar due to excessive storm days. First trimester will now end on Wednesday, November 29, and second trimester will begin on Thursday, November 30. Friday, December 22, is now scheduled as an Early Release day with dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Lastly, Thursday, March 15, will now be a full day of school and Friday, March 16, will be an Early Release day with dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Any additional school cancellations will be reviewed to determine if further make up days will be required.