Erskine Academy announces talent show
The Erskine Academy class of 2017 will host the annual talent show which will be held on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., in the gym. The show will feature vocal, instrumental, and dance performances by current Erskine students. Admission to the show is $5 and tickets may be purchased at the door. All proceeds will benefit the class of 2017.
