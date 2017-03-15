MJEK Seafood & Grill

Five generations

Pictured are five generations of the Cunningham family. From left to right, Wade Cunningham (grandfather), baby Autumn Anne Taylor, holding baby, Rachel Cunningham (great-great-grandmother), Kara Cunningham (mother), Lloyd Cunningham (great-grandfather).
Contributed photo

