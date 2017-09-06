Four Ways To Show Your School Spirit

(NAPSI)—Class is back in session, which reunites friends after a summer apart and kicks off the football season. Back-to-school can also be a time of nostalgia for those who have already graduated, but staying connected to your alma mater doesn’t have to be a challenge. Whether it’s football season, basketball season or all year long, here are four fun ways to show your school pride:

1. Join sporting events and alumni meetups. Plan a trip to your old stomping grounds for homecoming week. During the sports season, attend a game and cheer on your favorite team with fellow graduates. If campus is too far away for a visit, try catching an away game closer to home or root for your team at a local sports bar. Team Bar Finder (www.teambarfinder.com) can be a great resource to find one nearby. Many schools also have alumni meetups across the country. Check with your alumni association to see when networking meetups, watch parties and other gatherings are happening.

2. Start giving back. Show your support by donating time or money to your alma mater. Every donation helps your school become more successful and expand the pool of students and future alumni. Volunteer your time to mentor the next generation of alumni and pass down the traditions that make your school unique.

3. Stay connected on social media. Follow your college on all its social channels to stay up to date on campus news, find nearby events and connect with fellow alumni. Showcase your campus pride for the whole world to see and add your school’s logo to your profile picture, include a mention in your bio, or join an online group to share your school spirit with other die-hard fans. You never know whom you will meet online as a result.

4. Deck out your home with school decor. Showing support for your alma mater doesn’t have to be limited to your garage or man cave. Display your diploma with pride in your home office or decorate the game room to match. You can even incorporate your school spirit into your home gym with a limited edition collegiate-branded Bowflex Max Trainer M5 (http://www.bowflex.com/max-trainer/college-max.html). It combines the movements of an elliptical and stair stepper for a one-of-a-kind cardio workout. Cheer on your favorite team while completing the 14-minute interval workout and burn up to 2.5 times the calories as compared to a traditional cardio machine.

Just as your college years helped tone your mind, your college-branded Max Trainer can help you tone your muscles to achieve a healthy body to match.