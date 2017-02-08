http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-02-08 19:22:112017-02-08 19:22:11Franks named to Castleton U. president's list
Franks named to Castleton U. president’s list
Mary Franks, of Liberty, was recently named to the Castleton University president’s list for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year, in Castleton, Vermont.
To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
