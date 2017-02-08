Franks named to Castleton U. president’s list

Mary Franks, of Liberty, was recently named to the Castleton University president’s list for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year, in Castleton, Vermont.

To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

