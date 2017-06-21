http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-06-21 18:00:312017-06-21 18:00:31Gingras selected for Religious Studies Honorary Society
Gingras selected for Religious Studies Honorary Society
Isaac H. Gingras, of Augusta, was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Theta Alpha Kappa, the national honorary society for religious studies and theology, in Canton, New York.
Gingras is a member of the class of 2018 and is majoring in government. Gingras attended Cony High School, in Augusta.
