Give Us Your Best Shot! (compilation) Week of February 2, 2017

Catching up on Your Best Shots:
Local camera buffs submitted many good photos in 2016

Pat Clark, in Palermo, captured this raven in a tree behind her home.

 

Betty Dunton, of Gardiner, took this foliage photo last fall.

 

Susan Lohnes, of China, took this photo in Canmore, Alberta, Canada.

 

Emily Poulin, of China, photographed these water droplets on a spider web.

 

Tina Richard, of Clinton, snapped this female hummingbird on a branch.

 

Eric Austin, of China, captured this beautiful sunset last fall.

 

David Bolduc, of Waterville, snapped this trestle of flowers last summer.

 

Susie True, of Chelsea, caught this chipmunk eating some jelly.

 

Bob Poulin, of Winslow, snapped this chipmunk playing hide-and-seek from a rain downspout.

