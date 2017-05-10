http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-05-10 19:37:372017-05-10 19:37:37Grace Kilian named to president's list at Bob Jones University
Grace Kilian named to president’s list at Bob Jones University
Grace Kilian, a senior special education major, of South China, was among approximately 500 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2017 president’s list, in Greenville, South Carolina.
The president’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
