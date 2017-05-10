Grace Kilian named to president’s list at Bob Jones University

Grace Kilian, a senior special education major, of South China, was among approximately 500 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2017 president’s list, in Greenville, South Carolina.

The president’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

