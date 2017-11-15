http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-11-15 20:19:122017-11-15 20:19:29Guadalupi named to the Assumption College women's cross country team
Guadalupi named to the Assumption College women’s cross country team
The Assumption College Department of Athletics, in Worcester, Massachusetts, has announced that Anne Guadalupi, of Augusta, has earned a coveted spot on the 2017 Assumption College Women’s Cross Country team. Guadalupi, Class of 2021, is competing during the Greyhounds’ fall season, which began with the Shacklette Invitational at Saint Anselm College, on September 2.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!