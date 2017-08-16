Hall of Famer at N.E. tournament

Above, from left to right, Fran Purnell, Waterville 11U coach Larry Brown, MLB Hall of Famer, and former Boston Red Sox pitcher, Ferguson Jenkins, and coaches Rick Gradie and Wayne Gendreau, during the 2017 Cal Ripken New England Tourney in Waterville.

At left, Jenkins signs an autograph for Waterville 11U catcher Gage Hubbard, prior to a tournament game.

Photos by Mark Huard, owner of Central Maine Photography