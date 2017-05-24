http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-05-24 22:45:322017-05-24 22:45:32Hayward inducted into Spanish National Honor Society
Hayward inducted into Spanish National Honor Society
The World Languages and Cultures Department at Eastern Connecticut State University, in Willimantic, Connecticut, recently held its annual induction ceremony for Sigma Delta Pi, the national honor society for Spanish.
Kirstin Hayward, of Augusta, was one of the inductees. Hayward’s major is Continuing Education.
Sigma Delta Pi is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies..
