Help For People With Problem Perspiration

(NAPSI)—A common but hidden scourge, excessive perspiration is a serious medical condition called hyperhidrosis that affects nearly 367 million people.

Lisa Pieretti, executive director of the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS), notes, “The pressures of dealing with a ‘sweating problem’ around peers can be catastrophic to self-esteem and more. Too often, people become anxious about going to work, socializing with friends, or being out in public in general. But when those with hyperhidrosis receive support, understanding, and appropriate treatment, their lives can be dramatically changed.”

Consider these common myths:

Myth: Sweaty people are nervous.

Truth: People with hyperhidrosis sweat excessively regardless of mood, weather or activity.

Myth: Night sweats are a “female problem.”

Truth: Night sweats can be serious for anyone. Any changes in your pattern of sweating should be evaluated by a physician.

Myth: Antiperspirants are for underarms only.

Truth: You can use most antiperspirants nearly anywhere sweating is a problem.

If you produce excess perspiration, ask your doctor to help you to not just “know sweat” but achieve a more comfortable, happier life.

