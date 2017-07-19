His and hers bass

The Town Line’s Scores & Outdoors author Roland Hallee, and his wife Joan, of Waterville, recently caught almost identical bass. Joan, on left, caught this 18-inch, 3.91-pound bass on July 14, while Roland caught this 20-inch, 3.8-pound bass on July 15. Both in practically the same spot on Webber Pond, using 7-inch plastic red shad bait.