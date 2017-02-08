Hunter Williams earns place on dean’s list

http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-02-08 19:21:172017-02-08 19:21:17Hunter Williams earns place on dean's list
Hunter Williams, of Jefferson, who was recently named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Keene State College, in Keene, New Hampshire. Williams was among 1,400 students who were honored for academic excellence in the fall 2016 semester.
