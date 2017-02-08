Hunter Williams earns place on dean’s list

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Hunter Williams, of Jefferson, who was recently named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Keene State College, in Keene, New Hampshire. Williams was among 1,400 students who were honored for academic excellence in the fall 2016 semester.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *