IF WALLS COULD TALK, Week of April 13, 2017

by Katie Ouilette

WALLS, needless to say that The Town Line is impressive. There are so many new columns for our faithful readers’ information! Autism has been avoided by so many folks, but Winslow is among the many that is scheduling autism information during this April which is Autism Awareness Month. WALLS, this subject must be appreciated by those that recognize that something is wrong with their child, but they just don’t know what to do about it. Yes, there are those who are aware that there is a problem, but they also know that, while Autism is difficult to deal with, there are those who are afflicted, ask for understanding, and want to be included, just like others. Frankly. WALLS, there is much I wasn’t aware of until I learned of so many therapists that are available to help parents, teachers and, yes, those afflicted, because Autism must be ‘lived with’ throughout life. Certainly, all who are affected by Autism deserve our learning from such efforts as are bringing awareness to folks instead of just hoping it will ‘go away’.

As I turned to page 3, WALLS, I learned that China is hoping to have an animal and grain shop. Well, Skowhegan has recently welcomed The Maine Barkery shop in its downtown and, when TV Channel 11 has Now You Know and Keeping Pace scheduled, the owner of The Maine Barkery is to be a guest on one of the programs. Yes, it is important to keep our pets, whether in house or not, healthy and happy. Frankly, WALLS, I always have doggy bones here for our neighborhood ‘caller’ Ehler or our Grand-doggy, Daisy.

WALLS, I’m sure you already know that Eric has committed himself to Tech Talk and helping us all with computer problems that set us screaming ‘HELP.’ Wow, what a great help he has outlined for us. There are so many ‘helps’ in The Town Line. Debbie Walker told us about scams, Emily Cates tries to helps those of us who know nothing about gardening and the musician and performer in me, WALLS, loves the memories that Peter Cates revives. Yes, WALLS, I’ve been a columnist for The Town Line for a very long time, but there is always wonderful news, whether sports, local political doings or many thanks to Marilyn and Percy who let us know about Solon and Beyond, while Percy’s ‘words to live by’ make us feel good ‘all over’!

Yup, The Town Line may be a small newspaper, but it is very big with so many. Goodness, WALLS, so many of the places that have this newspaper left there out of the issue within a day or two!