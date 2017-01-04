IF WALLS COULD TALK, Week of January 5, 2017

by Katie Ouilette

Certainly, our faithful readers are going to be especially happy throughout 2017, because at noon on December 31, WALLS, you are wishing each and every one a happy new year. Yes, you, WALLS, have assured each of us that 2017 began with the age-old New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City and that ball announced that 2017 was for all of us to be super happy throughout the new year, because it is said, “….never met a strong person with an easy past.”

Well, WALLS, admittedly, happy started for all the family as we gathered at daughter Lynn’s and significant other Chuck’s new home in East Madison on Christmas Eve. Chuck has made sure that the house has been refurbished just beautifully and that outside is absolutely beautiful with a deck, white siding and rosy-red trim, while Lynn has decorated the inside for Christmas par-excellence that the entire family enjoyed. Yes, those wonderful great-grandchildren not only had an introduction to their cousins, but a very special time was had with Aunt Roxie, who recently ran a marathon in Antarctica. Yes, you have read it right, faithful readers. granddaughter Roxie, our world traveler, was joined by 40 other members of the team and ran a marathon in Antarctica!

Now, that snowstorm that blessed the Northeast on December 30, 2016, probably didn’t seem like much snow at all to our Roxie, but those of us who are looking out our windows today know that Winter has begun, for sure. Yes, it is Maine outside at last!

Y’know, WALLS, we promised our faithful readers something old and something new with this column, and that we shall. Actually, you thought Antarctica would do it, WALLS, but you forgot to tell our faithful readers about the photograph that is for everyone to see on our kitchen table. Yes, everyone, that photo is of Antarctica having an American flag’s being waved by Roxie (maybe) with the large plane that took them there in the background. Amazing, right?

Well, last evening, National Geographic showed the bottom of the world’s oceans on TV. Yes, it was amazing to see that some of the oceans in our world have growth of cliffs and tree types that are taller than our Grand Canyon! Well, WALLS, you can’t get much older than our world, so you sure have kept your promise for this first week of 2017!

Speaking of National Geographic. All the little kids in our family received a year’s subscription of NGM for Little Kids and the older kids received a year’s subscription to NGM to Kids. Then, Lew surprised all the men with cans of mixed nuts, which was no surprise, as he does it every year.

This year, his traditional gift to each woman was a half-dozen red roses and the little girls got their daisies. Yes, he is a wonderful Apa (grandfather in Eskimo, as our Landon Ouilette was born there). Our Bellingham, Washington, family will be here next summer for Apa’s birthday, but since our Landon spent seven years at St. Jude’s Cancer Research Hospital, in Tennessee, and he just celebrated his 19th birthday, Lew and I have donated to St. Judes in everyone’s name and in Landon’s Wellness Honor. Now, when you faithful readers see advertising for St. Judes’, you will know we all had a dream come true, as Danny Thomas, the founder, did.

Happy 2017 to everyone from WALLS!