IF WALLS COULD TALK, Week of June 29, 2017

by Katie Ouilette

Y’know WALLS, I received this bit of humor and history from my cousin Ray’s wife, Ann, in Maryland and I’m sending some of it along to give a laugh to our friendly readers for the July 4 holiday, if, of course, the editor has room for a very short column somewhere in The Town Line. You know, I’ll have much more to include after July 4 vacation has become history, too.

“Someone asked the other day, ‘What was your favorite fast food when you were growing up?'”

Reply: “We didn’t have fast food when I was growing up. Actually, all the food was slow” (Yes, I’m about to be 87 on July 8!)

‘C’mon, seriously. Where did you eat?’

“It was a place called ‘at home,'” I explained. “Mom cooked every day and when dad got home from work, we sat down at the table, and if I didn’t like what she put on my plate, I was allowed to sit there until I did like it.’ By this time, the kid was laughing so hard, I was afraid he was going to suffer serious damage, so I didn’t tell him the part about how we had to have permission to leave the table.”

Well, WALLS, there are more pages of funnies, from Ann, but will share them later. Yes, the funniest part has to do with ‘fast food’ and since there are so many hot dog parties going around this week, I’ll send more funnies later. Yes, WALLS, make sure you wish every faithful reader a ‘happy,’ but let’s hope our faithful readers don’t forget what July 4 is all about. Yes, food and history.