IF WALLS COULD TALK, Week of October 21, 2017

Oh, WALLS, there is so much to say today that you’ll certainly keep our faithful readers busy for a bit.

O.K., get right to it as, maybe, some folks don’t remember the history of The Town Line. Yes, WALLS, you have promised a bit of history, something new and in-between and today, you sure are keeping that promise. However, before you get started, please remind our proof-reader that a lot of spelling mistakes were made and

your column is read over and over before it is sent to the editor.

Speaking of the editor, I found a history of The Town Line that was written by Lea Davis who was the editor of The Town Line newspaper that published a book entitled Community Cooks from 1997 to 1998 and the copy that I found is Volume 4! The next page, which was written in November 2003, thanked “all of the dedicated volunteers and staff members who participated in the preparation of this book. Special thanks to Roland Hallee for his artwork.” So, borrowing the title from our TV program that is featured on BeeLine Channel 11…Now You Know! Oh, how do you know all of this, WALLS? Well, there are photos and write-ups of the cooks and the recipe submitted by each follows at the bottom of the page. And, how did I find all of these goodies’ recipes? Well, I was looking at my many cookbooks and low and behold, guess who bought this one. You are so right, I did, a long time ago. There are probably nearly 80 wonderful cooks in the book, so word count doesn’t allow my naming everyone, but surely, those of you who contributed remember it well.

Now, hopefully time will allow WALLS to tell you what he did last evening. The Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce was invited to a wonderful evening at Sacket and Brake Survey Office for Business After Hours. Frankly, this was a very special evening as Jason Gayne, executive director, had invited several candidates for Maine government offices to speak to us who attended. What a wonderful event it was! Yes, I’m very proud to have seen the large gathering of folks who ‘wanted to know’, but WALLS, you know I was proud to see granddaughter Danielle, who is president of the Skowhegan Chamber, plus her husband, Kevin Dubois, and my great-granddaughter, Sydney, there. Wonderful! That they show their support for Chamber, too.

Oh, before you close, WALLS, make sure to tell about Chris Perkins’ calling from California. He and Clare are out of harm’s way with regard to fires, but he will soon return to the safety of Maine and is happy that he lives here. Chris, we’re glad you live here, too, and are the host of Keeping Pace on Bee-Line Channel 11!