If you’re given lemons, make lemonade?

I’m Just Curious

by Debbie Walker

Okay, so some days it would seem unthinkable to do anything other than make lemonade with those pretty little yellow things. Imagine a really hot, sticky summer day and someone hands you a clear glass of lemonade on ice. So what are your thoughts as you take your first sip?

I’ll just bet the next words out of your mouth won’t be: “Oh here, let’s pour this on the floor and use it to get rid of roaches, ants or fleas! Let’s watch the fleas flee!” After all the stuff I have been reading today I am not sure what my reaction will be here on out! I had fun with all this stuff I was reading and decided to pass it on for you to hopefully enjoy and maybe find some of it helpful.

Michelle Nati had a page in our 2017 Farmers’ Almanac about “Lemonade & Other Delights,” that is what got me started. I read her words and then went cruising on the “web.” And the following is some of what I found:

Headache? Lemon juice and hot tea are said to do the trick.

First Aid lemonade: Minor cuts and scrapes, use the lemon juice; stops bleeding and clean the wounds.

Acne problems? A little lemon juice on a blackhead will draw it out overnight. To help keep yourself free of those things you could try washing with lemon juice. It’s a natural exfoliate.

Itching? (Poison Ivy, too) Lemons have anti-inflammatory properties that relieve itching. Squeeze the juice from a lemon wedge directly onto itching skin and allow to dry.

Hand cleaner, softener and odor remover: Cleanse and soften the hands after washing dishes or to remove veggie stains, rub hands well with lemon juice.

It will remove strong odors like onions and fish from hands, also.

Wood floors: A half cup of lemon juice in a pail of mopping water works well to sanitize wood floors.

Freshen your fridge with a few drops of lemon juice on a cotton ball left inside for a few hours.

Try lemon water for gargling to fight a throat infection.

Finger tips and nails: soak in juice of half a lemon to 1 cup warm water and soak for five minutes.

Remove warts (that’s what I read): apply lemon juice directly to the wart using a cotton swab. Repeat for several days. Lemon juice will dissolve the wart.

Metal Polish? Yup, slice lemon in half, dip it in salt and rub on metal surfaces.

So how many of you will look at a little lemon in the same way again. I’ll bet you’ll be making lemonade one day and you will remember these other uses. Will you try them? Bet you do! Lemons aren’t just for Lemonade anymore!

Note: The progress on my bionic knee has gone on smoothly. Doc Collett says we’re a bit ahead on the deal (thanks to him). My PT guy, Jason, is getting ready to cut me loose by the time you read this. (Still more therapy but I can leave home now). Kids at school are making the cutest cards!! Thank you all!

Yup! I’m still just curious! Thanks for your thoughts! Contact me at dwdaffy@yahoo.com!