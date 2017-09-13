I’m Just Curious: Fall thoughts

by Debbie Walker

I can’t believe how fast this summer sped by. I personally hate the idea of fall because behind that will be winter. Thirty years of winters in Florida was a nice escape before I came back to Maine winters! Well, it’s a good thing I look at life as a journey to learn! ‘Cause I certainly feel like I am always learning. I believe that is where my “curiosity” comes from.

I know that it is curiosity that seems to have me addicted to magazines. One of my most recent purchases is the latest HGTV magazine. I found the neatest facts about pumpkins:

Did you know that jack-o’-lanterns started out as carved out turnips or beets? (You know of course I may have to try that!) I think carving out a turnip is going to be tough, they are soooo hard! The carving story comes from an Irish myth about Stingy Jack’s ghost carrying a carved out turnip with a burning coal for a light. Just close your eyes for a minute and imagine the sight.

Moving on… the “largest” pumpkin pie was 20 feet wide. Yes, 20 feet wide and doled out 5,000 slices in New Bremen, Ohio. The filling used 187 cans of pumpkin, 2,796 eggs, 109 gallons evaporated milk, 525 pounds of sugar. I love the idea they added 14-1/2 pounds of cinnamon (love cinnamon!), etc.

Also in the magazine was a blip about floating pumpkins! Did you ever think, probably not, I never had thought about it either? My Uncle Royce grew a record sized pumpkin; I would have never thought to truck it down to the lake for a float! On Tualatin Lake in Tualatin, Oregon, they held the 14th year of the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta; the next one will be October 21.

The heaviest pumpkin weighed 2,625 pounds, that would be the same weight as a 2-door Mini Cooper (a compact vehicle). I just cannot imagine no matter how many times I close my eyes!

I have seen so many products with pumpkin flavoring. Have you? Coffee? Oreos? Ice cream? Knowing all of this I have to admit that I was still shocked to see pumpkin flavored Cheerios! Worse yet, I had to buy a box because I knew my mom would love them. I like pumpkin pies but I really don’t know that I want anything else with that flavor.

Then, of course, we will finish with the most famous pumpkin, Cinderella’s carriage! Little girls have been dreaming of this for years and the movie is, of course, a favorite.

I’m just curious what you think of the “pumpkin” stories. Let me know what your thoughts are. Contact me at dwdaffy@yahoo.com, I’ll be waiting. Don’t forget to check out our website. Thanks for reading.