I’m Just Curious: Finger nail polish uses

by Debbie Walker

A monster has been created! I have some great books about “Amazing Uses” and I was not going to go with that info for another week. I was going to give you a break but… then I came across uses for Nail Polish.

First I have to tell you I have been introduced to “glow in the dark” nail polish. I have had nail polish that changed color in the sun and that was fun for a while, however it was a little limited in its uses.

One of the first things I came across in my “Extraordinary Uses for Ordinary Things” (Published by Reader’s Digest). “Nail Polish Around the House.” In this chapter I was introduced to a new (to me) concept.

I did not know there was such a thing and I have always loved nail polish. How did I miss it! Oh yeah I’m excited now! I got on the computer to start my search. I do like Amazon (it’s where I get most of my books) and it didn’t let me down. I found it! As yet I have not received it but when I do I will let you know if it was worth the hunt!

Now let me tell you some of the uses for it:

Paint your remote volume button or any button you hit wrong in the dark.

Polish a mark on your keys and keyholes to find in the dark.

Polish a difficult to find in the dark light switch.

You can mark other things with regular polish:

I am going to mark my shower dial instead of using the trial and error for water temp.

Decorate and/or seal an envelope with nail polish. It doesn’t even melt with steam from boiling water!!

Turn rocks into pretty paper weights. My brother would have loved this!

You can tarnish proof costume jewelry with clear nail polish. I’ve been doing this for years because I love my junk jewelry!

Dip ends of shoe laces in polish to prevent fraying. Let dry overnight.

Oh yeah, fix the run in panty hose to keep it from traveling.

Get rid of warts. Cover with polish. Keep doing it until there is no more wart. I have seen this one work.

Polish thread on buttons to prevent fraying.

Mend holes in window screens.

All of these odd uses I have printed for three weeks don’t even put a dent in the other Amazing Uses. Are you tired of this info? Let me know please. It will help me to keep you reading!

I would like to be better late than never with my feelings of honoring veterans that have passed. They gave us the freedoms we have today. I also try to honor all veterans. If I can tell someone is a veteran I like to shake their hands and thank them for their service. I am always amazed when they say they would do it all again. I do feel bad that it is not easy to know who the female veterans are but I want you to know I honor you.

I’m just curious what subject I will find interesting next. Do you have any thoughts on what you might be interested in reading? Contact me at dwdaffy@yahoo.com sub: Help.