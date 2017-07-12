I’m Just Curious: In case you wondered; uses for duct tape and WD-40

This is a new column. The editor, Roland, is going to let us have a little fun with these “You used _______ to do what?!” I am hoping you will have as much fun reading these and trying them out as I am having putting them together for you. Questions are welcomed! Email me at dwdaffy@yahoo.com, and I’ll do my best to answer them. We are not sure if this will be a twice a month column or ? We’ll let you know as soon as we know. I hope you enjoy!!!

I am starting out this week by relaying something my Maine farmer/doctor told me this week. He said “A real Mainer will have duct tape and a blue tarp (gray or any other color too, I think) however I would like to add the WD-40!

Let’s start with duct tape:

Hem your pants: My brother used to use staples but I think the tape would work better. It will last through a few washes.

Lint remover: wrap duct tape around your hand and it works so good. Removes lint and animal fur. Keep a role handy!

Duct tape for a bandage: You know it will stay stuck. One Maine summer trip my sister’s toenail got lifted, so the nail stood up but was still attached. Oh yeah, painful! Since she was flying home that day we bandaged the toe and then covered it with duct tape. It protected that poor toe.

Secret hidden car key: Hold a spare key under the car with duct tape, just in case you are like me and have been known to lose a key or lock it in the car!

Repair a vacuum hose, actually probably any hose.

Repair outside furniture cushions.

Mend a screen so those nasty bugs won’t move in with you!!

Repair a tent.

Pool patch. Kids are so disappointed if their little pool deflates so this is a quick fix. The fun is on!!

Repair your ski pants. Don’t give up a ski trip because you’re getting too much ventilation! Carry that duct tape with you when packing to go anywhere.

WD-40:

Remove strong glue: I love to play with the do-it-yourself finger nails. I have used Super glue for them (lasts longer). Well, I have, in the past, goofed and glued fingers together. That is kind of scary, but now I just spray on the WD-40, it works. Also you can take glue off surfaces where it doesn’t belong. I’ll be using it today on the kids’ desks at school. (It worked great!)

Stuck on ring: wash your hands after but spray the finger with the stuck on ring.

Zippers: Spray on a zipper that’s being difficult. I had to use it on Ken’s jacket and it really helped the zipper function better. (I like that word, function!)

Bugs and insects: (I wouldn’t use it if I had teething children) Spray WD-40 on windowsills and frames, screens and door frames, critters don’t like this. Don’t inhale fumes.

Remove chewing gum from hair: spray the gummed up hair. Gum will comb out. Again don’t inhale.

Remove scuff marks: spray and rub off the floor. Possibly remove tar as well.

Well once again I have run out of word space, it happens. Gotta go!