I’m Just Curious: Let it Snow, let it snow!

by Debbie Walker

Let It Snow!! NOT!! I’m writing this column Saturday afternoon with the snow coming down. It does make for a pretty picture (but who’s taking pictures!).

My days of rushing outside to go sledding or build a snowman are over. Do kids still do all that? We were lucky to have our own hill to slide on. Mom didn’t worry about us because at that time she had a clear view of the hill. The other day I noticed the clear hill of years ago is trees and shrubs now. (Seemed a lot bigger back then.)

Sadly, I imagine kids now are spending their sliding time on various computer games or applications. I remember coming in from outside to hot homemade cocoa (not a mix) and curling up with a blanket and good book, while our outside clothes dried out. Then it would be “to the outside again.”

Dad wasn’t much of a carpenter but occasionally he’d make an effort. Someone gave me a pair of skis. However I have never done well on skis. So dad took some wood to build the body (seat) and the ski would be the “runners.” Well the “sled” and I went down the hill and promptly ran into a tree. I wasn’t hurt but one ski broke off. The end of that sled!

Let It Snow!! Okay we have snow on the ground so I guess people who wanted a “White Christmas” will be happy. It made for tough shopping the weekend before Christmas but on the news it looked like plenty of people were still out there shopping. Bless their hearts!

I have about 30 Florida Christmas’s behind me. No, I was never upset about the lack of snow for Christmas. People tend to go nuts with lights down there. Really neat. They are so pretty every evening. My neighbor added a few new things every year. I’d hate to see his electric bill! He LOVES all things Christmas.

Let It Snow and it is still snowing. I hope you’ll all have a Merry Christmas and a Wonderful, Happy, Healthy New Year.

Contact me at dwdaffy@yahoo.com , sub line: Let it snow. I would love to hear some of your thoughts, favorite Christmas stories, or Snow stories.