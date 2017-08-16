I’m Just Curious: More T-shirt sayings

by Debbie Walker

I knew one day I would do another column about T-shirt sayings but I never figured it would be this soon! I do get a kick out of some of them. I really hope you do too.

So here goes:

It clearly states PRINCESS on my birth certificate.

Sometimes when I open my mouth my mother comes out…(Honest Mom I would be proud!)

My alone time is sometimes for your safety.

I could be a morning person if morning happened at noon. (Oh yeah, that one could be me!)

I have neither the time nor the crayons to explain this to you.

Wait! I do not snore! I dream I’m a motorcycle!(That would be Ken, he swears he does not snore but he fibs!)

I’m just going to put an OUT OF ORDER sticker on my forehead and call it a day!

Never laugh at your wife’s choices, you are one of them!

The relationship between a husband and wife is psychological, one is Psycho, the other is Logical!

Just remember if we get caught, you’re deaf and I don’t speak English.

Back off I have a SISTER and I’m not afraid to use her! (I may be guilty of saying ‘you don’t want to meet the wrath of _____!)

I’m going to stop asking How dumb can you get? People seem to be taking it as a challenge.

I turn BEER into pee. What’s your superpower?

DON’T GROW UP It’s a trap! (I’m lucky; my Grammy warned me about this growing up business!)

The best thing about the good old days was that I wasn’t good and I wasn’t old.

Sometimes I meet people and feel bad for their dog.

You are about to Exceed the limits of my medication!

Don’t judge my dog and I won’t judge your children.

You don’t have to be crazy to hang out with me… I’ll train you!

No I don’t need anger management, you need to stop –issing me off!

When I die, the dog gets Everything!

So if a redhead goes crazy, is it called Ginger Snaps? (Don’t even think about it Ken, it wouldn’t be healthy!)

No need to repeat yourself, I ignored you just fine the first time! (That is the kind of stuff going through Ken’s head!)

I may be Left handed but I am always Right!

A little gray hair is a small price to pay for all this Wisdom! (there is always hair dye, it might be true that hair dyes kill off brain cells!)

I should come with a warning label!

When I was a kid I wanted to be older… this crap is not what I expected!

As far as I know I am just Delightful!

Some days the supply of curse words is insufficient to meet my demands!

Does running late count as Exercise?

Okay, that’s enough of that! So how many of those sound familiar? Questions and/or comments appreciated. Find me at dwdaffy@yahoo.com Sub line: t-shirts. Thanks for reading and don’t forget our online version!