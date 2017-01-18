I’m Just Curious: Random acts of kindness

by Debbie Walker

I want to write about what I believe is a very simple subject. I thought it was anyway. I made the mistake of looking it up on the internet. Sometimes things just go a little too far. So I will tell you tonight what I captured from something called “Coffee Cups and Crayons.” On their website it is explained as: “Any act of kindness no matter how big or small can make a difference – especially where done intentionally”.

Random Acts of Kindness is a phrase used in the school where I volunteer. It is a positive phrase that all our children understand.

These acts of kindness have been used for something funny. We had the Candy Cane Swoop just before Christmas. Mrs. C’s first-grade class snuck out of the building into the teacher’s parking lot. Each child had a hand-made tag and a candy cane to place on a teacher’s car. Needless to say there were smiles that day as the teachers drove out of the parking lot.

Acts of kindness can be as simple as holding a door open for someone. Because I have a problem with my knee I walk slower than a group of first graders. Every walk we take one of the children come to me to walk with me. It’s a kindness indeed.

As teachers we are trying to notice and acknowledge each act of kindness the children do. They share things, they help each other, and they willingly help others in school. Needless to say we are hoping that it continues once they leave the school.

I was sitting here tonight dreaming up some more activities we could promote from within the classroom for the students to be involved in. I do have a few ideas and if you are interested I will pass on the activities as they happen over the months to come.

I would like to pass on this thought to you all. I worked in a convenience store for a short time and I noticed something that was a little sad. You know there are some people who complain and can be rather nasty to others. Yup, right in front of their children. The same people wondered the next day, “How did my child become so rude?” I could tell them.

Just because we don’t have a child attached to us at the hip does not mean we are not teaching children. They are like some of our video cameras. The kids are recording us even though we are not aware of it happening. They are recording both good and not so good deeds. Truthfully we are ALL teachers.

This “Random Acts of Kindness” is catching. Try some of your own ideas and see if it doesn’t give YOU a better day. Please be sure to do it with heart!